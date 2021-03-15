Digital First: Tourist and Local Residents Can Visit Popular Attractions Now with a City Passport

VICKSBURG, Miss (wjtv) – There’s a new way that you can check out some of the main attractions right here in the City of Vicksburg. You can do it all with a passport.

“We came up with the city passport where you go and collect at least five stamps, and you’ll come and redeem them at the Visit Vicksburg Information Center here on the corner of Clay Street and on Old 27 and get a free T-shirt” Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director Visit Vicksburg.

Laura says what’s great about the passports are that people can still socially distance and enjoy the attractions the city has to offer.

“You can do it by yourself. You don’t have to have a group. You can social distance. You can you know just explore the city safely, collect your stamps, come in our visitor center. You know we’re following all of the CDC guidelines at our visitor center, so you can come in and feel secure and come and get your stamps and get your free incentive which is your T-shirt, or you can just keep your booklet as a souvenir and show that you’ve explored Vicksburg” Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director Visit Vicksburg.