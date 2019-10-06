A key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is killed at his apartment complex

Dallas, TX. (WJTV)- A key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger was fatally shot Friday in his apartment complex parking lot. Two days after Guyger was sentenced.

Joshua Brown was a neighbor of shooting victim Botham Jean. Jean was sitting in his apartment in September of 2018 when Guyger walked inside and fatally shot him.

Dallas Police responded to a call for a shooting at Brown’s apartment complex Friday night. They found him lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder Wednesday, she was given a 10-year sentence. She said she mistakenly walked into the wrong apartment in her complex, and opened fire because she thought Jean was an intruder.

At this time, officials say there is no evidence to suggest that Brown ‘s killing was connected to his testimony against the former police officer.

