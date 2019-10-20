A new Emmett Till memorial is being dedicated after being vandalized in Greenwood

Emmett Till memorial placed at site where Till's body was recovered from Tallahatchie River in 1955

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- A new memorial to Emmett Till is being dedicated, after past historical markers were vandalized in Greenwood, Mississippi.

The 14-year-old African American teen was beaten and killed in 1955. Hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. An all white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges.

The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie river. Till’s death helped spark the Civil Rights Movement. This is the fourth historical marker at the site.

