Barry rainfall brings new fears for Delta flood victims

Remaining rainfall from Barry may have lost some force but the constant downpour continues over the already flooded Delta putting many roads and homes at risk.

It’s been a crisis for many going on since February, but now as Tropical Storm Barry comes through and Hurricane season on the door step, many impacted by the Delta Backwater Flood have new fears for the properties and families.

Knowing what’s just outside their door people in the wetlands couldn’t sleep at all last night when they heard heavy rain hit their roofs.

Homeowners in the Delta fight off backwater flooding and Barry rainfall threatening their homes.

“I didn’t sleep very good last night,” Larry Whitten of Valley Park told us. “Every time I’d hear a sprinkle I’d have to get up and stand by my pumps to make sure they were keeping the water out inside my little levee system.”

With up to half a foot of rain coming down in Issaquena County, people who were forced to build barriers around their homes must now fight off water getting trapped in their yard going inside their homes.

“It will fill up inside and be just like that backwater getting in it,” Whitten continued. “Cause the waters going to go in and it takes a pretty big pump to get an area big as a house pumped out when it’s a hard rain.”

Along Highway 14 in Sharkey County people were forced to put out pallets after Barry reinforced flooded fields to engulf their yards again.

“It’s hard because we have a lot of snakes and you know it doesn’t make coming outside fun at all,” Homeowner Billy Davis said. “We have alligators floating around in our yard, but we’ve been trying and it’s been working so far.”

For the Davis family the main priority outside their home has been sandbagging and protecting their church.

“You know there’s only so much we can do,” Davis said. “But we try to protect our sanctuary and going and praising god. Even though we have all this rain we still have to praise god and go give him in diligence.”

As the wind picks up mini waves are made in these flooded fields which have many people concerned about side roads like this one in Valley Park with only one or two inches of space left before it goes under cutting people off and communities are on alert.

Back road in Valley Park, MS threatens to go under water as Barry rainfall pushes towards the street.

“That is a big concern because of the people that live down there having to drive through that water,” Whitten said. “And anytime you drive through that water and anytime you’re driving through water there’s always a danger of something going wrong. The vehicles, the roads there not made to be used in water like this.”

On the rural highways and downtown roads many dips and holes were already filled with water threatening a lot of vehicles to crash. Many people also had “Finish The Pumps” signs hanging on the road urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project.