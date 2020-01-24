Breaking: Train Derails in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) A train derails in Petal. It happened early around midnight (1/24/20) near Highway 11 and Central Avenue. Petal Police evacuated homes near the site and opened a temporary shelter at the Petal Civic Center. A 150 foot perimeter has been established around the site, while crews work. There are no reported injuries, and there is no immediate danger at this time. Forrest County deputies tell us roads are closed in area of Highway 11, North George Street and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, until further notice. The Center for Families and Children will be closed today. Petal Schools will be opened as scheduled. Multiple agencies responded to this incident including the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Petal Police, Petal Fire, Petal School District Police, Petal Street Department, Hattiesburg Police, Hattiesburg Fire, MDOT, MHP, MEMA, Emergency Management District, ESSI and Norfolk Southern.