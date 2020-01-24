Breaking: Train Derails in Petal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The only medical plane based in Mississippi takes to the skies. ​ ​​ The new Pafford Air One Foxtrot can go the distance. ​ ​​ "We have this King Air 200, flies about 300 miles per hour so we can ​ get to Tulsa, Dallas, Houston, Birmingham, Nashville in less than an hour," said Keith Carter, the Chief Operating Officer of Pafford EMS and Pafford Air One. ​ ​ While it's a complement to the helicopter, the plane is faster and can power through ​all sorts of Mississippi weather. ​ ​ "Especially in the Delta with the Mississippi River, we encounter fog, low ceilings a lot that would ground the aircraft that we ​can fly straight into the airport with this airplane," said Drew Steele, a certified flight paramedic. ​ ​This type of air ambulance operates 24/7, 365 days a year, and first lifted off mid-December. It travels within a 1,500-mile radius of Jackson. ​ "We're going to be taking anywhere from pediatric patients to critical ICU patients in and out of Jackson," said Carter. "We're capable of transporting​ any patients, any medical condition at any time. "​ ​ The plane will also be used to transport organs.