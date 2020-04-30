Digital Exclusive: The new Miss Alcorn 2020-2021 talks about her new journey during this pandemic

Maranda Joiner has had an entrepreneurial mind for several years. She owns her own brand strategist business called Maranda J Marketing where her main goal is to help people become better business owner through story telling. During this stay at home order she says if you're an entrepreneur, " you were created for times this".

Planning plays a crucial role in any business success. A business plan is a good place to start – defining your skills and weaknesses, what you offer, how it’s unique and how you plan on growing your offering. What’s more, try to prepare yourself mentally and practically for anything that could go wrong and how you would deal with it. For example, what happens if you get injured? What if clients pay you a month late? What if a weather disaster affects you? Or a trusted supplier goes bankrupt?