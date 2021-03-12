Digital First: Bishop TD Jakes Ministries of Dallas, Texas Partners with Local Church in Vicksburg to Distribute Water in Hinds County

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) - March 11, 2021 makes year since the first positive coronavirus case was reported in Forest County. Thousands of families and places of business have been affected significantly over this past year in Mississippi.

Meagan Gallman, owner of the Magnolia Parlor Hair Salon in Hazlehurst describes this year as a "blur." He salon was hit hard because of the pandemic, delaying her from opening. When she finally opened in June of 2020, 4 months later they received overall best hair salon in the Mississippi Magazine.