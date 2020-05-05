Digital First: Faith leader Jamal Bryant reacts to the reopening of Georgia

Hand sanitizers are disappearing from the shelves of grocery stores quicker than workers can get them back on the shelf’s. A local family in Vicksburg decided to make their own called C3 natural germ killer.

Well we’re expecting kind of a different the normal hand sanitizers. I am a healthcare worker. So, a day-to-day we go with washing our hands after each patient and using hand sanitizer on the daily basis and it kind of drives are skiing. So I wanted to try to incorporate something that will clean her skin, kill the germs, as well as moisturize my skin at the same time” Joycelyn Nettle said.