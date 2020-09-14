Digital First: New Scooters in Vicksburg raise questions for some in the city

A new way to get around in the city Vicksburg has raised questions for people who live in the city.

Many are concerned whether or not the leaders used money to purchase the scooters

“We have zero dollars in this. Zero cents in this. This is no risk to the city. The city has no cost associated with this.”

Mayor George Flaggs says this is strictly the cost to the company, Blue Duck. With the new scooters, the mayor says he wants the transportation to be something people want to be a part of.

“I want us to create as many administrators as we can that is different from it is city in Vicksburg so we can be a destination as a relates to tourism and as a relates to improve in downtown.”

The project will start with about 25 scooters and will be available for people to use starting Thursday.

The scooters will be available between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.