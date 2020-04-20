Digital First: Vicksburg officials reopen city and some businesses

THE CITY OF VICKSBURG REOPENED ITS GOVERNMENT TODAY AFTER CITY LEADERS CLOSED IT DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC. FOR SEVERAL WEEKS THE CITY OF VICKSBURG HAS BEEN OPERATING ON THE BARE MINIMUMS OF CITY WORKERS TO ENSURE SAFETY IN THE CITY NOW MAYOR FLAGGS BELIEVES IT’S TIME TO START REOPENING PARTS OF THE CITY.

“We can catch up on some of the maintenance that we were behind on. Of course we hadn’t opened up the recreational parks in those things but we’re looking at it” Flaggs said.

Before city employees returned to work today, they were required to have their temperature checked last week to make sure none of them had fever. With over 400 employees still working over the past few weeks, Flaggs said the temperature check provided a baseline of data the city is using to make sure employees are remaining healthy.

SO AS FAR AS THE REOPEN, NEIGHBORS WILL START TO SEE PROJECTS WITHIN THE CITY AND MAINTENANCE WILL RESUME.

“We can do this. We think we can do this very effectively by being methodical about what we’re doing. Face it again. Take groups at a time to come in for a week and bring it back in a week.” Mayor George Flaggs

In the next phase the mayor plans to open barbershops, spas and restaurants with very strict health guidelines to keep the city of Vicksburg moving forward.