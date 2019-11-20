DIGITAL FIRST: Vicksburg student speaks out about the impeachment inquiry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Opening statements are now underway in the murder trial against a former Jackson State University student. Zebulum James is accused of killing two women at random in November 2015. Court began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19. Officials say James is representing himself in court.

James is accused of shooting Suzanne Hogan at a gas station in Jackson, and accused of shooting Kristy Mitchell in the parking lot of a Ridgeland Restaurant.