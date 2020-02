JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Board of Supervisors of District 1, 2 and 3 teamed up to hand out water to victims of the Pearl River flood.

The Hinds Co. employees set up a distribution site at the corner of Parkway Avenue and Old Canton Road Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Malcolm Johnson of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors says they have passed out over 4,000 cases of water.