Hinds County Deputy Charged with Sexual Battery

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) A man who is a current or former Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing sexual battery charges. Jason Pittman was arrested Tuesday, November 5th. 12 News has not yet been able to determine whether he is still with the sheriff’s department. Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says the Attorney General’s office is handling the case. He also said that Pittman is out of jail, though the Hinds County Inmate System still shows him as being held at the Jackson Detention Center. 12 News has reached out to Sheriff Victor Mason for comment about this case and Pittman’s current employment status. At time of writing we have not heard back.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this page as information comes in.