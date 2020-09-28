Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Focused on Mississippi: Chapel of the Cross
Video
Top Stories
MS Most Wanted: September 28, 2020
Video
Driver given another man’s license and ticket in wrong name during traffic stop in Madison County
Video
Local Jewish community congregates online for Yom Kippur
Video
Preparations for Sanderson Farms Championship
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Investigation reveals how Trump campaign used Facebook to deter voters in 2016 campaign
Top Stories
History of presidential debates
Top Stories
Drive-thru voter registration at Tougaloo College
Video
Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID
Jackson neighborhood to host voting drive September 30th
Video
Another federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
The VeryVera Show
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Local Organization Works to Provide “Artist Relief Fund”
Top Story
by:
Marcus James
Posted:
Sep 28, 2020 / 05:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2020 / 05:56 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Prison supervisor arrested at South Mississippi Correctional Institution
MS Most Wanted: September 28, 2020
Video
Watch Live
NYT report indicates Trump paid Ivanka $747,622 in consulting fees, then deducted them from taxes
Inmate serving life for kidnapping & rape dies in prison
Video