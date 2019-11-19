Man accused of murdering two women in 2015, represents himself in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opening statements are now underway in the murder trial against a former Jackson State University student. Zebulum James is accused of killing two women at random in November 2015. Court began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19. Officials say James is representing himself in court.

James is accused of shooting Suzanne Hogan at a gas station in Jackson, and accused of shooting Kristy Mitchell in the parking lot of a Ridgeland Restaurant.

Both victims died from their injuries. James was evaluated and diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Recently it was determined, he was competent enough stand trial here in Hinds County.



The trial was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed for an expert witness.

At this time, a court date has not been set in Madison County.