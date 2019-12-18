Repairs begin in Edwards community after Monday tornadoes

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — Monday’s storms showed no favoritism to the Aschot Circle Neighborhood in Edwards.

Nadine Lomax and her son lost a good portion of their roof, and are still without power two days later.

Nadine has lived in this home for 52 years and said that she has never had trouble like this in the past.

“We never did even expect to get this tornado–this thing that came through on Monday,” Lomax said. “It was just a shock to everybody.”

She said that despite her troubles… God has watched over her every step of the way.

“You live through it, you notice a God,” Lomax said. “That tells you right there that God got the power.”

Organizations like Red Cross and Home Depot have been working tirelessly to clean up whatever they can. At the same time, neighbors are trying to get back to living their lives as normally as possible.

“One of Home Depot’s core values is giving back and giving back to the community in a time of need,” Brad Barbee, one of the volunteer supervisors said. “This is really what we wanna strive to do so we just wanna take care of the people around in different communities around the Jackson area.”

Lomax said her insurance company will be giving her an estimate by Friday about what repairs need to be done, and how long it’ll take.

The Home Depot volunteers said that they will continue to come back and help for as long as they are needed.