Students from Brinkley Middle and Lanier High parade through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Brinkley Middle Schoolers and Lanier High Schoolers had a day of camaraderie. In a parade, the coaches of each school celebrated the football teams, and their victory, winning a city championship.

Members of each football team came together to parade through the streets of Jackson. They walked from Brinkley Middle School to Lanier High School. 12 News spoke with the coaches from each school who say it’s all about encouraging the kids, and rewarding them when they win.

Michael Ashfard the Head Coach at Lanier High School said ” It’s great to honor these kids for the hard work they did all summer, and letting everyone know about it.”



The event was organized by Councilman Kenneth Stokes.