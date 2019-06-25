Trump warns Iran: “Attack on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force”

Tensions are still escalating between the US and Iran, since the imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s leadership, according to a report from CBS News.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is said to be “lashing out” at US President Donald Trump, calling the new US sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

President Trump reacted on social media, tweeting “….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.”

“I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us- a lot of restraint, and that doesn’t mean we’re gonna show it in the future,” he added.



