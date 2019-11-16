UPDATE: Suspect in Gulfport murder found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The manhunt for a murder suspect out of Gulfport is now over.

Roderick Bowers was suspected of gunning down Cruz Johnson in Biloxi last weekend. Bowers was also accused of kidnapping the mother of his children.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas say Bowers and another man were found dead at an apartment complex in Montgomery County, Texas.

We are also told Bowers called a Mississippi TV station and promised to turn himself in while he was on the run.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the other man, who they say was 52-years-old.



