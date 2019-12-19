Woman charged with capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is behind bars for her involvement in a recent murder investigation. Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Alyssa Johnson with capital murder, after the shooting death of 25-year old Geremiah Grant.

The shooting happened on December 14 at the Arlington Apartments on Ridgewood Road. Investigators believe that robbery may have been the motive. Police say an unknown man entered the apartment Grant was in.

When Grant tried to escape, he was shot in the lower back. Grant was transported to a hospital by private vehicle, but he later succumbed to his injuries. Alyssa Johnson is the first suspect to be arrested in this case. However, the Jackson Police Department says that more arrests are expected in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JPD, or call Crime Stoppers.