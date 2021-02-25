Black History: Mississippi’s Depiction in Film



JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For decades, Mississippi has been depicted in period pieces that shine a spotlight on the state’s racist past. Local filmmakers said it’s time to reintroduce Mississippi for what it is today.

Phillip Washington said, “Mississippi is always looked at in a time period we are currently not in. Although those stories are compelling and inspirational, they just don’t reflect what and who Mississippi is.”



“I’ve struggled with this a lot because, even though some of the films that we’re most famous for actually helped us in a since, but now I think it hurts us. What it has done is fed into this stigma that we are racist or that we are backwoods, or that we’re uneducated,” added Maximus Wright.

As Mississippians, the filmmakers said viewing these depictions can be emotionally challenging, some even being stereotyped just for being from the state.

Film director Dreka Shevon explained, “I get it all the time! People like, ‘Oh, you’re from Mississippi?’ And, it’s like, yes! I’m from Mississippi, because I guess it goes back. They expect people to be, based off what they’ve been seeing you know, people barefoot, pregnant and just doing what we do.”



Wright stated, “Films do affect perception. It doesn’t even have to be real. It just has to be seen, and people are like, that’s what they are. Because no matter where I travel in the world, people will ask me ‘Well, how is Mississippi?’ and they’ll think we’re stuck in “A Time to Kill” or we’re stuck in “Mississippi Burning.” Nothing factual, but just what has helped shape their perception.”

Filmmakers said now is the time to modernize the stories being filmed in Mississippi as the state continues to become more progressive.

“Those films have served their purpose, but now I think we’re at a place where we have to start telling stories about who we are, and I don’t see a lot of films out that depict Mississippi in a way that is should be depicted. They’re mostly time period. They don’t reflect anything that we’re doing. They don’t reflect anything modern or the things that have been innovative about this state. So, we have to do a better job about telling our own narrative,” said Wright.

Numerous mainstream films have been recorded in the state, but the location is often portrayed as if it is somewhere else.

Jamie McCoy said, “I was talking to another well-known producer in the industry. And so when he was watching me and knew that I was shooting a lot of stuff, he said, ‘Jamie, you stumbled upon a hidden gym.’ He said, ‘Why did I not know about Mississippi?’ And I said, ‘Ah, ha!’ Like Eddie Murphy in “Coming to America,” and I said well now you do.”



The filmmakers hope that Mississippi gets the accurate representation it deserves now that the state has removed the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

Dreka Shevon added, “A lot of people specifically a lot of filmmakers, a lot of businesses were not coming to Mississippi specifically because we still had that flag up. To look back now and see that we have changed the flag, we are now trying to create a new and a better Mississippi. Hopefully, the doors will come back open.”