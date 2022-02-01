JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a Black History Month ceremony honoring the accomplishments of people in the community.

The event happened on Tuesday, February 1 at the Picadilly in Jackson. Stokes honored a local artist, DJ, the fire department, a lawyer and others.

Recipients said it’s important to recognize the achievements in African American communities.

“There was a time not too long ago where a Black man applied to Ole Miss Law School and he was actually committed to the state hospital because people said you must be crazy to think you’re going to go to law school in Mississippi as a Black man so, I’m glad I was born in this time and not that time and to be able to practice law in the state of Mississippi,” said Yemi King, Attorney of the Year.

“A long time ago the firemen were using the hoses to put water on the people and putting dogs on people but, nowadays we here to protect and serve the people especially these young people like this one here,” said Fire Safety Educator Eddie James.

Stokes encouraged people to remember the importance of Black History Month and the progress that has been made.