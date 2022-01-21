Hinds CC dance group to perform “Hidden Figures: The Movement of Mathematics”

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds Community College (HCC) Montage Theatre of Dance will perform “Hidden Figures: The Movement of Mathematics.”

According to the college, dancers will be performing the significant achievements of the African American women of NASA; Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Dr. Christine Darden.

The women helped John Glenn be the first American to orbit earth on February 20, 1962.

Tickets will be on sale until February 9. The show will performed February 9-11 at 7:00 p.m.