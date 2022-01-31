JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – February is observed as Black History Month. People across Mississippi will be celebrating all month long with in-person and virtual events.
- A Healthy Heart Affair – February 24 at 10:00 a.m.
- ASALH presents The 2022 Black History Month Virtual Festival – All month long
- Black History Month Exhibit: This is Home – Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement at Jackson-Hinds Library– February 1 through March 1
- Craftsmen’s Guild of MS celebrates Black History Month with an exhibit – February 1 through February 28
- Get Moving: Dancing in the District– February 12 at 10:00 a.m.
- Hinds CC dance group to perform “Hidden Figures: The Movement of Mathematics” – February 9-11
- Honoring Pioneers in Medicine – February 1, 8, 15, and 22
- Jackson Hinds Library host Crafts with Ms. Sophia – Black History Month Bracelet Virtual Program– February 1 through February 28
- Kids Explain Black History Month Virtual Program at Jackson Hinds Library – February 1 through February 28
- Madison County Library host Black History Month Virtual Program on Zoom – February 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Mississippi School of the Arts host: Black History Month Art Show 2022 – All month long
- NMHS Unlimited presents: The Bash is Back in Silver and Black – February 26 at 6:00 p.m.
- Rosa Parks Black History Month Virtual Story Time Read Aloud and Medgar Evers Documentary – February 1 through February 28
- Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon – February 17 at 11:00 a.m.
- Stax Museum offering virtual events for Black History Month – All month long
- Thee Move: Black Migration and Cultural Renaissance at JSU -February 3, 15, 16, 22, and 24