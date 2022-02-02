JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is honoring its first Black commissioner for Black History Month.

MDOT Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was sworn in as the department’s first Black commissioner on January 6, 2020. He previously served 26 years in the Senate, eight of which were spent as the chairperson of the transportation committee.

“You will meet individuals who may try and throw blocks and stones, barriers in front of you. Just because you are female, just because you are Black, Hispanic or any other nationality, it does not mean that you can’t accomplish what it is that you wanted to accomplish,” said Simmons.