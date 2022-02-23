JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is honoring its first Black District Engineer for Black History Month.

Earl Glenn took on his role as District Engineer on July 1, 2021. He spent over 20 years prior working for MDOT, as well. He spent 10 years working in the project office and 13 years in the Construction Division.

Glenn said he never planned on becoming a district engineer, but can’t imagine himself without it.

“For me, it was more of trying to come and help do my part to move MDOT along. I guess having that distinction is a bonus,” said Glenn.

Glenn is the District 3 Engineer, responsible for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Sharkey, Yazoo, Issaquena, Warren, Claiborne, Jefferson and Copiah Counties.