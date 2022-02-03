JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Styles and trends change over time, but Black women and men have always taken pride in their hair and its versatility throughout the decades.

Some people say, “It’s just hair,” but to many Black women and men, our hair is a form of expression, and every strand is a little piece of who we are.

The complexities of textured hair and how to properly care for it is something that’s often left out of the curriculum at cosmetology schools.

“I had to go to cosmetology school, because I needed to know the foundation and the basics of doing hair. When I realized that I need a continuing education, I would do research and look on social media at other stylists that would offer different types of classes,” said Sonia Carr with Hair by Sonia.

Hairstylists said their passion for doing hair started at an early age.

“As a kid, I have burn marks on my leg from playing in my little sister’s hair. I believe that doing hair has to be in you. That’s my God given talent,” said Crystal Butler with D&D Braiding, LLC.

“My aunt used to always call me to come over and to do a hair every Saturday for church on Sunday. She would ask me every week, so it ended up just being a love. That’s where the love of hair came from,” said Carr.

The sense of pride when it comes to hair and styling does not stop with just women. Many Black men visit their barbers several times a month to get a boost of confidence every time they get out of the chair.

“It helps a person carry themselves better. When you look good, you feel good, you do good,” said Earl Fisher with The Untouchable Barber Shop.

Because they visit so often, barbers tend to develop a close bond with their clients.

“In 35 years, I’ve seen kids grow up. I’ve seen some come professional, and I’ve seen some that fell over the wayside. Over the years, I had to try to find a way to mentor the kids,” said Fisher.

“When you have a good barber, it’s like a family member to you. My guy Justin here, his son, I call him my nephew. We’ve been together for a good minute,” said Timothy Love with The Barber’s Lounge.

Hair salons and barber shops often serve as a safe space for clients to open up about everything from current events to their daily lives without feeling judged.

“If you can’t talk to your barber, you might have to come to the Barber’s Lounge and see what’s up. Sometimes you never realize how bad someone needs to have a conversation with somebody,” said Love.

When it comes to Black men and women, hair is deeper than just a physical trait, and the experience that comes getting with haircuts and styles is something that sticks with many from childhood.