WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.) honored two Mississippi basketball stars, Lusia “Lucy” Harris and Alice Ruth “Ruthie” Bolton in Washington D.C.

“I rise today during this Black History Month to call attention to two remarkable daughters of the state of Mississippi, two basketball legends, Lusia Harris and Ruthie Bolton,” said Wicker. “These two Mississippi athletes took women’s basketball to new heights, and they continue to inspire countless young girls to follow their dreams in sports.”

Harris, who recently passed away at the age of 66, was a three-time national champion, an Olympian, and the first woman to be drafted by the NBA.

Bolton, 54, is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA All-Star from McLain, Miss.