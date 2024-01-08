HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sixth Street Museum District in Hattiesburg will host an “Art Takeover of the District: A Cradle of Creativity” during Black History Month. This will will feature a number of events highlighting the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more.

“We are proud to be able to feature the vast array of artistry found in the Hattiesburg area and surrounding communities during our month-long Black History Month celebration,” said Latoya Norman, Director of Museums.

All Black History Month programming in the Sixth Street Museum District is free of charge.

February 2 & 16, 10:00 a.m.

African American Military History Museum, 305 East Sixth Street

Storytime with a Soldier – Storytime is a great experience for kids in pre-K through 2nd grade. They will interact with a uniformed military veteran who will read an art themed book. Children will have a chance to ask questions, take a picture with the veteran and tour the museum. It is a fun event that explores the world of art and teaches children to appreciate our military and those that serve.

February 10, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Eureka School, 410 East Sixth Street

Performing Arts Showcase – Youth from the greater Hattiesburg area and across the state of Mississippi will showcase artistry through dance, drama and spoken word

February 10, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

African American Military History Museum, 305 East Sixth Street

Valentines for Veterans Art – Children of all ages are invited to come to the African American Military History Museum and create a valentine card or piece of art for our Valentines for Veterans Children Art Showcase. The artwork will be on display February 14 – March 2 (Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and (Saturdays 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

February 12, 4:00 p.m.

Eureka School, 410 East Sixth Street

Common Read: Jarvis R. Givens, School Clothes: A Collective Memoir of Black Student Witness – This will be the final book discussion of Jarvis R. Givens’ book School Clothes.

February 14 – March 2 (Wednesdays-Fridays 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) (Saturdays 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

African American Military History Museum, 305 East Sixth Street

Valentines for Veterans Children Art Showcase – A display of children’s art honoring and celebrating military servicemembers.

February 17, 11:00 a.m.

Eureka School, 410 East Sixth Street

Alkebulan Music Philosophy (AMP) – Alkebulan Music Philosophy is an inclusive, hands-on cultural and creative musical experience, which engages people in the positive spirit of African music through drums and dance. This event is sponsored in part by FestivalSouth, an Artie event.

February 24, 1:00 p.m.

African American Military History Museum, 305 East Sixth Street

Majazztic Rhythms and Melodies: Exploring African American Contributions to Jazz and Afrofuturism Attendees will embark on a transformative journey through the cultural and musical heritage of African Americans in the context of jazz and Afrofuturism through engaging storytelling, visuals, and live music performances by Hunter Miles Davis, musician and interpretive ranger and operational leadership facilitator and Jade Perdue Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist and ranger with the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park