HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sixth Street Museum District will kick off Black History Month in Hattiesburg with the unveiling of the second installation of the Faces of Eureka banners.

There will be a program and reception on Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. in the cafetorium of the Historic Eureka School.

The banners highlight an additional seven Eurekeans, including former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree.

“We unveiled our first installation of banners during Eureka’s Centennial Celebration with the promise to feature additional alumni and so it is fitting that we have our second banners installed as we begin the celebration of Black History Month in Hattiesburg,” said Latoya Norman, Director of Museums.

The new banners will be located on Mobile Street and intersect with the first installation of banners hung on E. Sixth Street.

The photographer for this project is a Hattiesburg native who now resides primarily in Nashville, TN, Kate Dearman who will speak during the program.

“Kate has graciously given of her time and talents for this project and we appreciate her dedication to our efforts as we continue to highlight the former students of Eureka School,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.