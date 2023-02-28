JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson is the “City of Soul,” so it’s no surprise that it had a rich culture of music and art.

Both music and art are major parts of The Mashup, a reoccurring art exhibition and mixer that helps give dozens of young, Black creatives in the Jackson area a platform to showcase their talents.

“We are taking Mississippi creatives and putting them in the spotlight, so people can see what we have to offer because there are not a lot of spaces like this in Jackson or Mississippi,” said Alexis Noble, The Mashup curator.

Artist Johnathan Buckley said, “The Jackson art community is flourishing in a way that I haven’t seen growing up, I saw it on Twitter. It said, ‘Jackson is really in its Renaissance Era.’ So, to be a part of that is an honor that I take with serious respect.”

Although artists sell their work during the exhibitions, The Mashup is about more than just making a profit. It also serves as a safe space for artists to express themselves.

“I more so focus on Black men, and I want people to understand that we’re here too. We’re just as beautiful as women, just to show men in a softer light and to be more vulnerable,” said DJ Evans, a photographer.

Local singers, rappers, and musicians also get a chance to hit the stage to show off their skills and promote their latest projects.

Noble began painting during the pandemic. So far, she has curated less than a dozen shows, but each one gets bigger and better.

“A lot of creatives now are not as welcome as we would want to be so to show that this is a space to show the art and also be safe is very very important to me,” said Noble.

The next Mashup Art Exhibition is at the Mississippi Museum of Art on Thursday, March 2.