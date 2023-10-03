HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Zelaya’s Bakery in Hattiesburg is sharing their Honduran and Mexican culture through food.

Ana Zelaya, a native of Honduras, and her husband, Jose Hernandez, of Mexico, opened Zelaya’s three years ago after finding it difficult to find Hispanic desserts in Mississippi.

“My husband’s birthday was coming up, and we found it difficult to find tres leches cake. It’s his favorite cake. I think it’s the Mexican favorite cake. We found it difficult to find, so I decided to make it myself,” Zelaya said.

After perfecting the recipe, she began making more traditional Hispanic treats and dishes.

Zelaya’s offers a wide range of foods from different Hispanic cultures made fresh each morning.

“We have tres leches cake, Honduran and Mexican tamales, baleadas, which are our favorite Honduran food. And then we have pollo con tajadas. It’s fried chicken when fried with green bananas,” explained Zelaya.

She said she loves sharing her culture through food.

“It’s very important for us to share our culture, because I would like to let people know we are good people, and we have very good things. It’s more than just food, we put love in our food,” Zelaya said.

Zelaya’s also offers quesadillas, enchiladas and Honduran tacos.