USM celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – To raise awareness of Hispanic culture, the Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is sponsoring a series of events as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The events began earlier this month and will run until October 16.

The remaining events scheduled include:

A bailer (Oct. 10) – A night in which students get the opportunity to learn the basic dance steps to some of the most popular Latin dance styles including salsa, merengue, and bachata.

Lunch and Learn (Oct. 13) – An opportunity for students to have an open and safe space to discuss a variety of topics, as well as ask any questions they might have.

Cemetery Cleanup (Oct. 16) – A day to honor El Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead, in which students will have the opportunity to learn about the celebration that takes place November 1-2 each year in Mexico while cleaning up Mississippi City Cemetery in Gulfport, Miss.

To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month and other programs offered by the Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement, click here.