Veterans Voices: The meaning behind the flagpole

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Wes Byrd is a WWII Veteran. In his Brandon neighborhood, there is a flagpole in his front yard. It is the only flagpole on the block.

At a time when many children were thinking about moving into their senior year of high school, Byrd went to war.

“I was 17 and a half years old. I was on a destroyer. And we were sent out up to a hundred miles away from the fleet. And we give them early warning when the planes started coming in,” Byrd tells his cousin, Walt Grayson.

Byrd was 34 years old when he retired from the Navy. He realizes that he’s seen and experienced more than majority of people ever will. In hindsight, he reflects on war and attitudes from then and now.

He says his military experience was necessary, thus the meaning of the flagpole in his yard.