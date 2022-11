JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This year’s MAIS 3A state championship game will feature Canton Academy and Central Holmes.

For the Panthers it has been a dominant season getting back to the title game for the second straight year.

Last season Canton lost to GSC in the title game.

For Central Holmes they started the season 0-4, but have rebounded with a trip to Jackson.

The game will played at 3 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Academy.

Listen to both teams ahead of the game in the video above.