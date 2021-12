BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV)- Jefferson Davis County is trying to win their 3rd championship in 5 years.

JDC’s head coach Lance Mancuso has won 8 state championships as a coach with 7 of them being at JDC/Bassfield.

The Jags will take on Amory on Friday at 11 a.m.

The game will be played at Southern Miss.