WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 10:35 PM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 10:36 PM CST
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Hartfield Academy defeated Jackson Prep 6-4 in overtime to win the Division 1 MAIS boys soccer championship.
Highlights of the game in the video above.
“Attack on Titan” is a dark series that’s become one of the most well-known animes ever produced.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend is here, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
We’ve tested various multiuse products for your kitchen and home to find those that stick out as the best.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>