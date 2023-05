JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Callaway might have another great wide receiver in the making.

Senior Jeremy Scott has already committed to Ole Miss to play football before his final season.

Scott follows a bunch of great wide receivers to go to Ole Miss including DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Jonathan Mingo, and former Callaway star Malik Heath.

In the video above watch how Jeremy plans to follow in those great footsteps in Oxford.