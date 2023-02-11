WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Feb 11, 2023 / 06:30 PM CST
Updated: Feb 11, 2023 / 06:30 PM CST
RAYMOND, Miss (WJTV)- Brookhaven Academy wins the 5A South Basketball Championship over Copiah Academy 33-24.
Highlights of the game in the video above.
A good ankle brace can help speed up recovery time and lower the risk of reinjury.
Stay healthy and safe by using hand sanitizer in conjunction with other safety measures.
Find an effective mouthwash without alcohol.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>