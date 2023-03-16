NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- Cathedral High School is off to a roaring start.
The Green Wave are 11-0 entering district play.
The team says they have a lot of seniors as well as great pitching.
Cathedral has won the state championship 4 times.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- Cathedral High School is off to a roaring start.
The Green Wave are 11-0 entering district play.
The team says they have a lot of seniors as well as great pitching.
Cathedral has won the state championship 4 times.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>