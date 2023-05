FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Prep and MRA face off once again for the 6A MAIS Baseball State Championship.

The Flowood bunch have won the last 5 titles, while MRA hasn’t won since 2016.

Earlier in the year Jackson Prep beat MRA 3 times.

The first game of the 3-game set is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jackson Prep.

In the video above watch both teams discuss their situation ahead of the series.