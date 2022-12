CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Christian’s 2021-2022 basketball season came to a grinding halt.

The Warriors were one of the best teams in the state but were forced to miss the postseason and forfeit their wins due to a residency violation.

A sad moment for the kids who worked hard all year, but now fast forwarding into this season the Warriors are good again.

They use what happen to them as motivation and hope it can lead to another state championship.

