GALLMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Copiah Academy is once again having a great season on the baseball field.

The Colonels are 24-6 and have a great shot to win their district title.

The team says they are winning on grit and toughness.

It wasn’t always roses for this team, in 2020 and 2021 the team only won single digits in each season.

Now the squad is over 20 wins in back-to-back seasons.

