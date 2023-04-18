JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Forest Hill has hired a familiar face to be their next football coach.
Tony Fell will be the new lead man for the Patriots program that went 1-10 last season.
Fell lives in South Jackson and his son attends the school.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Forest Hill has hired a familiar face to be their next football coach.
Tony Fell will be the new lead man for the Patriots program that went 1-10 last season.
Fell lives in South Jackson and his son attends the school.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>