JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Kiliyah Amoyotte, Kiveayah Jackson, Kiah Bristel, and Edwin Bristel Jr. of Laurel.

Kiliyah Amoyotte is described as a 16-year-old black female, four feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.