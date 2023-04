CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Germantown rallies for 6 runs in the 7th inning to beat Clinton 10-8.

The Mavs use a Lawson Gardner 3-run homerun to take the lead in the 7th.

The two teams are now tied 1-1 in their series and will play at 7 p.m. (Germantown) Friday to decide the Region 4-6A title.