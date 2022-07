VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s High School Football previews begin in Vicksburg where Warren Central looks to build off a good finish in 2021.

The Vikings won 6 out of their last 7 games before losing in the 2nd round of the 6A playoffs.

Warren Central is led by Josh Morgan who is in his 12th season as head coach.

The Vikings are a model for consistency making the playoffs 10 straight years.