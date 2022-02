RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- High School soccer concluded this weekend with a host of local teams taking their shot at the state title.

6A Boys: Clinton 1 vs. NW Rankin 0

6A Girls: Clinton 0 vs. NW Rankin 2

5A Girls: Lafayette 2 vs. Florence 3

4A Boys: Richland 2 vs. Bay High 0

Class 1 Boys: St. Andrews 0 vs. St. Stanislaus 1

Class 1 Girls: St. Andrews 1 vs. Our Lady Academy 1 (PK)