HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to PCS where the Bobcats try to build off a 4-8 2022 season.
In the video above see why the team thinks chemistry will be a plus for them this season.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to PCS where the Bobcats try to build off a 4-8 2022 season.
In the video above see why the team thinks chemistry will be a plus for them this season.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>