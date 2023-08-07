MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Lawrence County where the Cougars try to bounce back and make the playoffs.
In the video above the team talks about staying healthy and reaching their full potential.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Lawrence County where the Cougars try to bounce back and make the playoffs.
In the video above the team talks about staying healthy and reaching their full potential.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>